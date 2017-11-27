'Final Fantasy 15' News: Active Time Report to Go Live Nov. 29, Will Reveal More About 'Comrades' and 'Episode Ignis'

Devs also expected to talk more about an update coming next month

"Final Fantasy 15's" developers have been using Active Time Reports to provide important bits of information about the game even dating back to before it was released. And now, they have another one that is set to go live very soon.

To be more specific, there is already a new Active Time Report scheduled for Nov. 29, and developers are once again expected to use it to reveal more about the role-playing game's future.

According to a recent report from Gematsu, the upcoming Active Time Report is expected to shed more light on the currently available "Comrades" expansion as well as the "Episode Ignis" add-on that is due out next month.

For those who may be unaware, the "Comrades" expansion allows "Final Fantasy 15" players to create their own avatars and then use those to take on new challenges together with their friends online. The created avatars also possess their own special powers which they can use to take down the enemies that stand in front of them.

As for "Episode Ignis," this story-driven add-on that is due out on Dec. 13 will allow players to take control of Ignis. Just as with the previously released story-based add-ons, "Episode Ignis" will also feature some new gameplay elements as well as an appearance from a special character.

Both the "Comrades" expansion and the "Episode Ignis" add-on are available via the game's Season Pass or as standalone items.

Aside from providing new information related to the two downloadable content packs, the upcoming Active Time Report will also preview the features included in the December update.

In the past, developers have used these free updates to add all kinds of features to the RPG, and it would not be surprising if they did so again next month.

More news about the different additions coming to "Final Fantasy 15" should be made available in the very near future.