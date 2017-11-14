'Final Fantasy 15' News: Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows the Making of 'Choosing Hope,' the New Track for the 'Comrades' Expansion

Legendary composer Nobuo Uematsu and singer Emiko Suzuki worked together on the new track

With the new "Comrades" expansion due out soon for "Final Fantasy 15," players may want to take some time to learn a little bit more about it and what it adds to the game.

For instance, the expansion features a new track that will likely leave a strong impression on players.

The new track in question is "Choosing Hope," and it is the result of legendary composer Nobuo Uematsu and singer Emiko Suzuki working together.

Uematsu had high praise for the track and said that it "could usher in a new era" and may even serve as a "source of inspiration" for those who are able to listen to it.

Uematsu also shared that he became emotional while listening to the song and revealed that he had to "fight back tears while listening in."

Suzuki was similarly complimentary of the song and shared that she feels it can transcend gaming. The singer also said that she was "honored to have been able to sing this amazing song."

"Choosing Hope" is what players will be hearing a lot as they go through "Final Fantasy 15's" "Comrades" expansion, and it works well with the dreary settings that will soon be made accessible to players.

Players can see for themselves how "Choosing Hope" and the sights featured in the expansion go together in the trailer embedded below.

In "Comrades," players will create their own avatars. These created characters are tasked with bringing "Light back to the kingdom of Lucis," and they will be able to utilize special powers in pursuit of that goal.

Players can also expect to see some familiar faces while they are going through the expansion.

Interested players will need to have either the "Final Fantasy 15" Season Pass or the standalone expansion. PlayStation 4 owners must also have a PS Plus subscription, while Xbox One players need to be Xbox Live Gold members for them to experience "Comrades."