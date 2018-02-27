'Final Fantasy 15' News: Devs Release High-Resolution Screenshots and 'Windows Edition' Demo

Twitter courtesy of Final Fantasy XV The full version of 'Final Fantasy 15: Windows Edition' will be released on March 6

The "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy 15" is due out soon. And for those PC players still on the fence about whether or not to get the game, they can check out the recently released demo to see if it suits them.

Developers revealed more about the demo over on the game's official website, sharing that it will offer a preview of the start of Noctis' journey.

PC players may need to clear out some room if they want to download the demo as it weighs in at a hefty 21GB.

If players have PC units capable of handling the high-resolution 4K textures included in the demo, these will then be automatically turned on.

Developers have even released some new screenshots to show off how spectacular "Final Fantasy 15" can be on the PC.

If the player's PC cannot handle the 4K textures, they will not be activated.

Once the full version of the "Windows Edition" is released, players will be able to decide for themselves if they want to have the 4K textures activated.

Aside from the base game and the improved visuals, the "Windows Edition" will also offer other pieces of additional content.

The items originally included in the season pass – the three DLC episodes and the multiplayer expansion – are all bundled together in the "Windows Edition" along with features that have been added to the game via previously released free updates.

Entirely new features will also be seen in the "Windows Edition," such as the Insomnia City Ruins map, the additional bosses and extra pieces of equipment.

Players will also be provided with the option of exploring the world in first-person mode, and those who want to tinker with the different elements included in the game will be glad to know that mod support is present.

The "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy 15" will be officially released on March 6.