'Final Fantasy 15' News: Devs Tease the Additions Coming Next Year

Facebook courtesy of Final Fantasy XV There are still more features coming to 'Final Fantasy 15' in 2018

The version of "Final Fantasy 15" that can be played now is already quite different from the variant that was first released back on Nov. 29 of last year.

In the time that has passed since its launch, several additional features have already been released for "Final Fantasy 15," including ones that allow fans to drastically change the way the role-playing game is played.

Support for the game has definitely been maintained post-launch, and the good news for fans is that it will not be ending along with this year.

Speaking recently to Game Informer, director Hajime Tabata talked about the different things he and the other developers were still planning to introduce in 2018. Among those additions were ones designed to further flesh out the story and reveal more about the world contained within the game.

Developers have already announced that they are planning to release at least three more downloadable content episodes, and one of those will be focused on Ardyn, Gematsu reported. There may also be other story-based additions beyond those.

Arguably the more interesting revelation that came from Tabata was that they were still planning to release something that will provide a "completely new gameplay experience." Tabata did not reveal anything more on what this feature could be, though he did note that more details about it could be shared early next year.

The upcoming additions will not be limited to just the base "Final Fantasy 15" experience, as there are also new features coming to the "Comrades" expansion.

"Comrades" director Kazuya Takahashi shared that there were plans to make Noctis, Gladiolus, Ignis and Prompto playable in the expansion while features including the Chef, Gears, Outposts and the Royal Sigil were also on the way.

It is pretty clear that the developers are far from done with the game, and 2018 has a chance to be just as important for "Final Fantasy 15" as this year has been.