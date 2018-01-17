Final Fantasy XV official website Noctis and his friends square off against one of the new bosses included in the 'Royal Edition' of 'Final Fantasy 15'

A new edition of "Final Fantasy 15" is set to be released soon, while this one contains several additional features that fans may want to check out.

Dubbed as the "Royal Edition," this upcoming version of the game will grant players access to a new dungeon.

This new dungeon is known as the Insomnia City Ruins. While players are in the ruins, they can expect to run into more enemies, including ones that are also entirely new.

A recently released trailer highlighting the features of the "Royal Edition" reveals that it will contain additional bosses.

The first of these new bosses is the Cerberus, a three-headed monster hound that is capable of breathing fire and bringing about immeasurable amounts of destruction.

Another additional boss included in the "Royal Edition" is the machine-like being known as Omega. This mechanized menace looks programmed to do nothing but dole out heaping amounts of punishment.

The trailer also features an appearance from the Rulers of Yore, intimidating figures that can move around quickly despite their size.

The new Armiger Unleashed feature is also going to be included in the "Royal Edition" of "Final Fantasy 15." This feature is activated once players have collected the 13 royal arms.

Players will be able to freely use the Royal Vessel as well, and while onboard this ship, they can sail back and forth along the waters of Altissia and Cape Caem.

A first-person mode is also part of the "Royal Edition" package.

Features that have previously been added to the game via free updates and the items included in the season pass are also in the "Royal Edition."

Players who already have the game will be given the option of purchasing the "Royal Pack," a DLC pack that contains the aforementioned pieces of entirely new content, Gamespot reported.

The "Royal Edition" of "Final Fantasy 15" and the "Royal Pack" will be released for the PS4 and Xbox One on March 6.