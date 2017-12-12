Ignis' cooking ability will be well-represented in the new DLC pack

Final Fantasy XV official website 'Episode Ignis' will enable players to use some special abilities

Ignis Scientia is the star of the next character-driven "Final Fantasy 15" downloadable content pack. And as the lead, he will be able to pull off some special moves.

A new trailer for the "Episode Ignis" DLC pack previewed the unique abilities that Noctis' good friend will be able to use.

The first unique ability is known as "Overclock," and while this move is in effect, the weapons in Ignis' hands will be set ablaze. With the help of those ignited weapons, Ignis can deal more damage to opponents in close range combat or throw them from a distance and still inflict some flame-infused pain.

Another unique ability that will be at Ignis' disposal is known as the "High Jump." When players use this ability, they will be able to witness Ignis leaping high into the air with a spear in hand. He then falls at rapid speed, with the tip of the spear piercing the ground and the opponents below him.

The last of Ignis' unique abilities is arguably the best, or at least the most notable one.

Once "Quick Recipeh" is used, Ignis, ever the meticulous cook, sets everything aside to whip up a meal. He'll sauté, slice, stir and taste as much as he needs to, without even acknowledging the chaos going on in the background.

Since cooking in the main game provides buffs, "Quick Recipeh" will likely give some handy stat boosts as well.

Aside from those abilities, "Episode Ignis" also includes other special features.

In this DLC pack, players will be able to temporarily team up with Ravus Nox Fleuret to take out enemies, as seen in the trailer below.

There are also multiple endings included in this new add-on.

More news about other DLC packs coming to "Final Fantasy 15" should be made available in the near future.