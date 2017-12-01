'Final Fantasy 15' News: Upcoming Update for 'Comrades' Expansion Will Bring Sought-After Fixes and New Content

Major updates for 'Comrades' also planned for next year

Facebook courtesy of Final Fantasy XV Created avatars square off against enemies inside 'Final Fantasy 15's' 'Comrades' expansion

Now that "Final Fantasy 15's" "Comrades" expansion is available for players to experience, developers are now turning their attention to providing post-release content for it.

Developers recently confirmed that the next update is due out this December.

To be more specific, the update is expected to arrive on Dec. 12, Gematsu reported.

This is not the most feature-filled update, but it is one that still contains a few notable items.

For folks who have experienced issues while playing the expansion, they will be glad to know that some of the lingering bugs are about to be eliminated soon. With the update applied, players should no longer have to deal with their levels not increasing as expected or enemies not showing up.

The update is also expected to introduce some badly needed quality of life improvements such as a significantly reduced loading time as well as a shorter AI comrades generation time.

Developers are also adding more content to "Comrades" with this update.

Among the additions players can expect to see are Timed Quests. Specifically, these are quick-matching exclusive quests that will task players with eliminating a certain number of enemies within a set period of time.

The Witch's Shop will also feature something new.

Notably, the December update that will be released for the expansion is not the last one that will be made available.

In a video message to players, "Comrades" director Kazuya Takahashi revealed that they have even more updates scheduled for next year.

Takahashi also shared that they were planning to make the main characters of "Final Fantasy 15" – Noctis, Gladiolus, Ignis and Prompto – playable in the expansion.

It was mentioned as well that they will be adding more gameplay features, though it is still unclear what these will turn out to be.

The "Comrades" expansion is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of "Final Fantasy 15," and it is also expected to be included in the upcoming "Windows Edition" of the role-playing game.