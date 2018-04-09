'Final Fantasy 15' News: Updates, Standalone Release Currently in the Works for 'Comrades' Expansion

One major update already set to be released this summer

Facebook/FFXV Created avatars square off against enemies inside 'Final Fantasy 15's' 'Comrades' expansion

Late last year, the developers of "Final Fantasy 15" officially launched the game's multiplayer expansion known as "Comrades."

With "Comrades," players are able to create their own custom avatars, acquire different special abilities and take on numerous quests.

Players are able to see the world of Eos in a new way thanks to the expansion, because instead of following around Noctis and his friends, they are now experiencing the game as a member of the Kingsglaive.

Since its release, "Comrades" has been on the receiving end of plenty of post-launch support from the developers.

Just last month, developers released a massive update that brought new features including Chocobo breeding, Royal Sigils, as well as additional quests and locations.

That's not going to be the last update for the "Comrades" expansion, as developers still have big things in mind for this component of the game.

During a recent panel at PAX East, developers revealed their plans for "Final Fantasy 15" for the rest of this year as well as for 2019.

For this year, it seems like the focus will be on the aforementioned multiplayer expansion.

Over on ResetEra, user Reyes shared images of the slides that detail the future plans for the RPG.

One of the slides reveals that "Comrades" will receive a new update this summer, though that was not the most notable revelation.

Developers have now confirmed that the multiplayer expansion will get a standalone release this summer.

Unfortunately, more details about the planned standalone release remain unavailable at this time. It's possible that the developers have decided to release the expansion on its own because it is about to grow significantly larger.

Those who already have the game's season pass or who have purchased "Comrades" on its own will probably not need to get the standalone release.

As for that new update that's also coming this summer, a recent report from IGN notes that it will add more raid bosses to the expansion along with battle challenges. More features may be announced soon, so "Comrades" players will want to stay tuned.

Following the standalone release of the expansion and the summer update, players can look forward to at least a few more features being added by the developers.

A second update is expected to be released for the expansion, and currently, developers expect to have it ready sometime this winter. The winter release window means the second update could arrive right before the end of the year or around the start of 2019.

In addition to the new announcements regarding the "Comrades" expansion, developers also revealed that four more DLC episodes will be released for the main game.

The first episode will star Ardyn and reveal more about his background, while the one for Aranea shows what happened to her during the final day of the empire. Luna's DLC episode will focus on her inescapable fate and her determination to help the one she loves the most.

The final DLC episode will feature Noctis and contain an alternate ending.

More news about "Final Fantasy 15," the "Comrades" expansion and the DLC episodes should be made available soon.