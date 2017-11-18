'Final Fantasy 15: Pocket Edition' News: Download the Game on PC for Free

Facebook/ffxv Promotional image for "Final Fantasy XV"

Square Enix's mobile version of the adventure fantasy video game, "Final Fantasy XV," is currently available for Android and iOS devices. Players may also download the single-player on their PCs.

The Japanese developer released the "Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition" last September, and so far, the user reviews have been mostly positive. In the game, players will get to explore the fantasy world Eos.

According to Games Catalyst, there are ten episodes in all, with the Square Enix giving away the first one for free. Gamers will navigate through a series of kingdoms where they can get resources to build their empire.

One of the key features of the Pocket Edition is the ability to join guilds and establish allies who can help players in completing tests faster. Then, there is also the open world battle that helps players gather more supplies and boost up the Noctis' powers.

Players may also be promoted as Noctis once they level up their investments on their APs. For those who would like to take a breather from the main game, there are mini missions which may be played once per day.

According to reviews, "Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition" fulfills the gamers' expectations in the audio-visual aspect. The environment in the single-player is reportedly great, with the huge player base a welcome bonus.

Gamers also reportedly do not have problems with regards to their progress from one level to the next. The mini-games are also a good addition. The only downside to the game is said to be the generic gameplay, as it tends to be repetitive.

For those who want to download the game on their mobile phones, "Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition" is currently available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Getting a free copy for the Windows or Mac, however, will need a bit of work. Users will first need to download an Android emulator and follow the installation guides.

Meanwhile, "Final Fantasy XV's" multiplayer expansion titled "Comrades" is now out on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The next downloadable content (DLC), the much-awaited "Episode Ignis" chapter, will be available on Dec. 13.