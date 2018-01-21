Bonuses available for those who will pre-order digitally at specific stores

Final Fantasy XV official website 'Final Fantasy 15: Windows Edition' will be released on March 6

With the "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy 15" set to be released in less than two months, developers are already trying to entice gamers to get it by offering a number of pre-order bonuses and additional in-game content.

Beginning with the pre-order bonuses, these differ depending on which store a fan purchases the game from.

As noted over on the game's official website, pre-ordering digitally via Origin will enable players to get their hands on some additional decals for the versatile vehicle known as the Regalia.

If players decide to pre-order the role-playing game digitally via Steam, the bonuses that will be given to them consist of new outfits for Noctis and his friends.

Last up, the players who will pre-order digitally through the Windows Store will receive items that can help them out during battles.

Pre-orders for the "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy 15" will be accepted starting Feb. 1.

Notably, even if PC players opt not to pre-order this game, they will still have some new features to check out once it is released.

Developers have revealed that PC players will be given the option of experiencing the game in first-person mode.

While in first-person mode or standard mode, players can visit the additional dungeon known as the Insomnia City Ruins, and they may even run into some entirely new bosses there.

Developers are also set to make the Royal Vessel a vehicle that players will be able to control. Meanwhile, the new Armiger Unleashed feature can be unlocked after the 13 royal arms have been collected.

The contents of the season pass and the additional items that have been introduced via free updates are also included in the "Windows Edition."

The PC version of this RPG is also going to provide mod support.

PC players will be able to join up with Noctis and his friends as soon as the "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy 15" is released on March 6.