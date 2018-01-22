'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' News: Art Panels Provide Early Looks at Redesigns for Key Areas

Square Enix There is still no release date known for the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'

Developers are still not talking at length about the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," but they did recently show off some new art panels that should get fans even more excited.

Spotted recently by DualShockers, Twitter users "@jsjunshen" and "@RedMakuzawa" shared some new images featuring the art panels via their accounts.

One of the art panels showed a location that should be very familiar to anyone who has played the original. The iconic train station looked more detailed than ever, with the building located next to the train being shown in greater detail. There was even a skyscraper looming in the background -- a place fans should also know quite well.

Another piece of artwork featured Cloud going through an area that looked like a sewer. In all likelihood, this is the area players go through not long after the game has started, and while it may have appeared unimpressive in the original, the same cannot be said now.

There was also an art panel that offered a distant look at the Sector 5 Church, the one fans may know better as Aerith's Church. The way the light shone through the hole in the roof further confirmed that this was the said location, and players will likely find the flower bed here in "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."

Aerith's home was also featured in an art panel. The home may not look familiar at first due to the way it was displayed and the lighting used, but there are definitely elements of it that call back to the original.

Unfortunately, new details about the remake itself remain unavailable at this time, but at the very least, fans can bank on it being visually stunning based on those art panels.

The wait for "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" is going to continue for a while, but hopefully for fans, new details will be shared sooner rather than later.