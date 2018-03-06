'Final Fantasy 7' Remake News: Cloud's New Design Closest to Original, Director Says

"Final Fantasy 7" fans are about to see a new look one of the game's main characters, Cloud. The drastic haircut is one that series director Tetsuya Nomura notes is closest to the original concept, even as it deviates from Cloud's unusual spiky look.

Game director Nomura was a surprise guest during the "Final Fantasy" series' 30th-anniversary exhibition, which also showcased new screenshots of the "Final Fantasy VII" remake currently being developed by Square Enix. It's a somewhat private event, so the screenshots are not generally available online, as Siliconera noted.

YouTube/PlayStation/Square Enix "Final Fantasy VII Remake" is a retelling the original story following mercenary Cloud Strife as he and eco-terrorist group AVALANCHE battle against the corrupt Shinra megacorporation.

From what can be pieced together from the statements of those who attended the event, as well as Japanese gaming sites like Game Jouhou, the new "Final Fantasy VII" as remade for modern consoles will feature a drastic change in Cloud's design.

Fans described the new design as a more natural look, especially when compared to his usual, gravity-defying spikes of hair as Cloud is usually depicted up to the latest screenshots made publicly available by Square Enix.

It's also a design that got the final nod from director Tetsuya Nomura after the team put out draft after draft. The struggle was well worth it for the "Final Fantasy VII Remake" character design team, though, as Nomura appears to be very pleased with the approved look.

"The closest one to the original [Cloud design] up until now," Nomura reportedly said, giving the new Cloud concept his glowing acknowledgment. Development lead Naoki Hamaguchi, who also attended the event, agreed that the new design is more in line with the "dorky" concept they were going for in Cloud's original design, as Gaming Bolt reported.

"Final Fantasy VII Remake" is set to come out later for the PlayStation 4, with Square Enix yet to announce a launch date.