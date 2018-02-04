Aerith appears to be shown in one of the images

Square Enix There is still no release date known for the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'

Fans have not been able to see much of the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" thus far as work continues on the game, but there are some new high-resolution images that have emerged online that are hinting at how spectacular this upcoming offering could be.

Spotted recently by DualShockers, a forum user on TheLifestream.net who goes by the name "Shademp" shared the images in question.

Notably, these were the same images that were showcased by the developers not too long ago during an event, but they could not be seen clearly online previously.

Now, fans can see Cloud standing in ankle-deep sewer water with a sword in hand and a perilous journey ahead of him.

Another image appeared to show the interior of Shinra Headquarters that also featured a person who could very well be President Shinra working on something. There was another person wearing a suit shown in the picture, and it is possible that this individual is one of the Turks.

Other images featured various points of interest in Midgar, including the train station that serves as the starting point for the original "Final Fantasy 7" game.

There was also an image that contained detailed character models for Biggs, Wedge and Jessie. Those three people are important non-player characters early on in the original game as they are members of AVALANCHE who have chosen to work with Cloud, Barret and Tifa to save the planet.

Fans will also want to check out two more images shared by "Shademp," and these are ones that are related to playable character Aerith.

The first image displayed the Sector 5 Church, and this was where Aerith planted some of the flowers that she sells. The other image takes fans to Aerith's house, and it seems like she is even preparing something in the kitchen.

The aforementioned images offer only early looks at the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," and hopefully for fans, they will be able to see and learn more about the eagerly anticipated game sometime soon.