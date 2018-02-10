Twitter courtesy of Final Fantasy Cloud takes cover from enemy fire inside the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'

Cloud Strife, the protagonist of the original "Final Fantasy 7," is one of gaming's most recognizable characters. The spiky blond hair, the big boots and the penchant for over-accessorizing make up the Cloud who fans know and love.

Now, fans can expect that they will still recognize Cloud inside the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."

The game's developers were on hand for a recent anniversary exhibition for the "Final Fantasy" series in Japan where they showed off some new, in-development screenshots.

During that event, development lead Naoki Hamaguchi revealed that director Tetsuya Nomura has approved an updated character model for Cloud, according to Gematsu.

Furthermore, Hamaguchi shared that the approval from Nomura indicated that either all their work has now paid off or the director is content with an updated character model for Cloud that better resembles the original design.

For those who want to compare the original Cloud design with the character model that was previously used to promote "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," they can check out the main image included in a Final Fantasy Wiki entry and the video embedded below.

The two character models do look different in some ways.

The original Cloud looks more youthful, which is to be expected considering that he was just 21-years-old during the events of the original game. In contrast, the Cloud that has been featured in the Remake thus far appears to be somewhat more mature.

Unfortunately for fans, those screenshots showing the updated Cloud character model are apparently not going to be released online for a while, so they will have to settle for imagining what he will look like for now.

Beyond revealing that changes have been made to Cloud's character model, Hamaguchi also shared that development on the remake is going well.

More news about the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" should be made available soon.