'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' News: Reason Behind Square Enix's Silence Revealed

Still unclear exactly when devs will reveal more about the game

Square Enix Developers have yet to announce an official release date for the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake"

It's not often that a game that has already been announced and is clearly something that fans want to hear more about is then shrouded in secrecy by its developers, but that has been the case with the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."

Outside of the initial reveal, a brief gameplay trailer and a few tidbits provided every now and then, the developers have clearly not made it their priority to discuss that particular game.

Even during a recent meeting with stockholders, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda and "Final Fantasy" series brand manager Shinji Hashimoto talked sparingly about the game, only saying that it's hitting milestones "accordingly" and that "things are coming along well," Gematsu reported.

Understandably, fans are not happy with how little has been revealed about the remake, but there's apparently a good explanation for why details are still lacking.

During a recent interview, director Tetsuya Nomura finally provided a reason for why the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" is not being talked about a lot.

According to Nomura, the reason behind the lack of information being made available regarding the remake is simply because the people at Square Enix want to prioritize other titles first such as "Kingdom Hearts 3," Siliconera reported.

It's a sensible decision for Square Enix.

The remake is so eagerly anticipated that if they do provide regular updates for it, they run the risk of having it overshadow all the other games they are planning to release. By staying mum until the time is right, they can ensure that gamers will be able to pay attention to their other titles first and perhaps encourage them to try those out as well.

The good news here for fans of the super-popular RPG is that Square Enix's backlog should clear up pretty soon, meaning updates regarding the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" may not be that far away from being provided.