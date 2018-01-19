'Final Fantasy 7' Remake Release Date: Game To Be Showcased At Gallery Exhibition

Youtube/PlayStation Screenshot from "Final Fantasy 7" remake trailer.

It's been quite some time since fans heard about the upcoming "Final Fantasy 7" remake. However, Square Enix has recently announced that they will be showcasing the game at a special Final Fantasy exhibition to be held at the Mori Art Center Gallery in Japan in celebration of the franchise's 30th anniversary.

The exhibition will focus on the long history of the "Final Fantasy" series and feature the various "Final Fantasy" titles that have been released over the past three decades. This includes fifty songs from the series that sync to the exhibit as visitors progress.

Square Enix will reportedly revealing new content from the "Final Fantasy 7" remake which means fans will get some idea with regards to how far the game has come in terms of development. However, it's still unclear if the studio will also announce the game's official release date at the event.

It's already rumored that the game will be released within the year. While it's definitely possible that the announcement will be made this month, it would make much more sense to reveal it at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Alongside the highly anticipated remake, the exhibit will also show off scenes and image boards from "Final Fantasy XV" under the title "Phantom Wedding." For those lucky enough to be in Japan, the exhibition will run from Jan. 22 to Feb. 28.

Back in July, director Tetsuya Nomura said that while development had shifted to an internal setup, he could not reveal any more information about the game so fans shouldn't expect new details to come out "for a while."

Originally released in 1997, the "Final Fantasy 7" remake was announced during the 2016 E3. The game retells the story of the original game and follows SOLDIER Cloud Strife who joins the eco-terrorist group AVALANCHE to fight against the Shinra corporation, Cloud's former employer.