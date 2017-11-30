'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Release Date, Update: Game to Appear at E3?

(Photo: Square Enix) A screenshot from "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."

Fans will finally learn more about the highly anticipated "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."

Square Enix producer Shinji Hashimoto revealed in an interview with Edamame Arcade Channel that 2018 will be a big year for the long-running franchise and that they are preparing for the big events,

Next year will be the 31st year, and our teams are busy working on new titles. They are all gearing up for a big year next year. Next year is going to be a big year.

Hashimoto also promised that they will bring out "exciting, new Final Fantasy titles to the world."

Square Enix President and CEO Yosuke Matsuda was more specific, saying that players can expect the big announcements by the end of the fiscal year 2018 and during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

This means that around April and June, new information about upcoming "Final Fantasy" titles will be announced, which could include "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."

At the moment, there is no release window or a target launch date provided by Square Enix. The developer always found it best to keep its lips tight about the game so as to keep the focus on other titles that are on the way. This was their approach for much-awaited titles like "Kingdom Hearts 3" and "Final Fantasy 15" as well.

It remains to be seen if "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" ends up being one of the titles that Hashimoto promised the studio will introduce "to the world" next year. It is looking more and more likely that fans will at least get info on the release date of the game next year.

This also means that "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" might not make an appearance at the PlayStation Experience next month, which was the expectation of many since Square Enix will be there. Either way, fans ate close to finding out more.