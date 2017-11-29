'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Rumors: Devs May Be Getting Ready to Announce Eagerly Anticipated Game's Release Date

Square Enix Big news related to the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' could be coming next year

Few games known to be in the works at the moment are as eagerly anticipated as the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."

Following its shock reveal at the 2015 Electronic Entertainment Expo, fans have been watching and waiting for any new hint of the game's release date.

Unfortunately, no official release date of any kind has been provided just yet by the people working on the game, which is understandably making fans worry a bit since the remake has been known to be in development for more than two years now.

The lack of release date information may be getting addressed soon, however, as some important people have been hinting at big things just recently.

First off, Square Enix CEO and President Yosuke Matsuda mentioned during a recent investor call that announcements about release dates for "major titles" currently in development were going to be made sometime during the end of fiscal year 2018/3 and E3 next year, DualShockers reported.

It was unclear exactly which "major titles" Matsuda was referring to then, though the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" can probably be considered as one.

Then, just to add more fuel to the hype, "Final Fantasy" brand manager Shinji Hashimoto also teased that there were big things in store for the franchise.

Speaking recently to the Edamame Arcade Channel, Hashimoto responded to a question about what was next for the "Final Fantasy" franchise by mentioning that teams working on new titles were "gearing up for a big year next year."

A little later in the interview, Hashimoto was then asked if he had a message for the fans of the series, and he responded by saying that 2018 "will be a big one" and that they were going to bring "exciting, new" titles from the "Final Fantasy" franchise to the world.

Again, there was no specific mention of the remake, but that can definitely be considered as an "exciting" game.

It is worth noting though that since the developers are opting to go with an episodic release for the remake, even if a release date was indeed shared next year, it may just be for one of those episodes.

More news about the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" should be made available soon.