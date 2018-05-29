Image in question seems to show one of the developers working on the Air Buster boss fight

Square Enix Developers have yet to announce an official release date for the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'

Fans are dying to know just how far along in the development process the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" already is.

Unsurprisingly, the folks at Square Enix aren't saying anything specific that could answer that question, but they may have offered a bit of a clue recently.

Spotted by Twitter user @DKHF4, one of the images on Square Enix's careers page shows project lead Naoki Hamaguchi posing for a picture in front of some computer monitors.

Looking closely at one of the monitors, fans can probably make out the profile of a familiar foe, with that being the boss known as Air Buster.

So, why should that image mean anything to fans?

Well, aside from giving them an early look at one of the game's bosses, the image may also be offering a clue related to just how far along in the development process the remake already is.

Over on Reddit, a fan with the username d_wib speculated that the image could mean that the developers are still working on the portions of the game that take place early on in Midgar.

The Air Buster is the second boss players fight in the original "Final Fantasy 7," right before the part where they are formally introduced to party member Aerith.

The Air Buster is a boss that players could fight within the first two or three hours of playing the game, or perhaps even earlier if they are rushing. The developers of the original game even made use of the Air Buster boss fight to teach players about what could happen when the party members are positioned on the opposite sides of an enemy during battle.

According to the aforementioned Twitter user, the job listings for the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" on Square Enix's website aren't new, but the image featuring Hamaguchi is.

Because the image is new, is it also a clue that the developers are still just working on the early parts of the game?

That's certainly a possibility, and that could also explain why the developers are being so silent about this game. If they are still working on the earliest parts of the original game at this point in time, then there may be no chance that the remake will be ready for release this year and even a 2019 arrival could be unlikely.

Another possibility though is that Hamaguchi is just checking the work done by other developers on portions of the remake that are already deemed to be complete since he is the project lead after all.

There's also a chance that Hamaguchi and some developers are working on certain portions of the game, while other developers may be working on latter segments of the story, and they can do that because they are planning to release the remake across multiple installments anyway.

It's fair to say that there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" at this point, but what is crystal clear, is that fans are already eager to see this game for themselves.