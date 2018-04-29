New rumor hinting that Square Enix had to restart work on the remake

Square Enix Developers have yet to announce an official release date for the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'

Fans have been waiting patiently for quite a while now for the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," and though some minor details are finally starting to trickle out, it still remains unclear just how close or how far this game is from being ready.

Still, given that it was first announced in June of 2015 and likely entered development even before then, fans would be forgiven for thinking that the remake has to be coming sooner rather than later.

A new rumor is hinting that may not be the case, however.

Spotted recently by PowerUp-Gaming, a game designer named Dan Tsukasa shared some interesting comments about the remake's development over on Reddit.

Tsukasa's Reddit account has seemingly already been deleted, but the article above still contains the interesting revelations.

First off, Tsukasa revealed that the developers at Square Enix do not have the luxury of building on four years worth of work that has already gone into the remake, and instead, they may just be working with two years worth of development.

That seems off because, again, the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" was officially unveiled in 2015, so why then would only two years worth of work be available?

Well, according to Tsukasa, the reason for that is because the work done by CyberConnect2, an external partner brought on by Square Enix early on in the development cycle, was apparently not good enough and had to be scrapped.

According to Tsukasa, he is aware of these things because he works in the industry and he also knows people who are still at Square Enix and CyberConnect2.

If Tsukasa's revelations are accurate, then they explain why the remake has remained largely absent from public view even though it has supposedly been in development since 2015 at the very least.

If the folks at Square Enix really had to go back to the drawing board, then the remake may still be at an early point in the development cycle.

Obviously, it's difficult to verify Tsukasa's comments, but it is worth noting that Square Enix did already announce a significant shift in the development process of the remake last year.

Back in May of last year, "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" project lead Naoki Hamaguchi announced that development has changed from cooperation with an external studio to an internal focus, Gematsu reported.

Hamaguchi and the other people from Square Enix did not really elaborate on why they made that change, other than to say that it was the company's decision and because they also wanted to take control of everything.

Could Tsukasa's comments have finally shed light on why Square Enix decided to make that change last year or is it just another rumor?

For what it's worth, the developers at Square Enix deciding to restart work on the remake could also explain why quite a few job listings connected to the game have been spotted online in recent months.

Fans can only wait for now, but hopefully, for them, a proper progress update for the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" will be provided soon.