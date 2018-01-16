'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Rumors: Turn-Based Battles May Not Be Featured at All in the Upcoming Game

Square Enix No release has been announced thus far for the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'

Though the developers of the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" have been pretty tight-lipped for the most part about what the upcoming game will be like, they have already shown that a new combat system is set to be included.

The developers showed off the new battle system back in 2015 at the PlayStation Experience event, unveiling something that looks quite different from the turn-based system that was included in the original title.

Cloud can be seen moving around quickly, using his sword to cut down the opponents in his path, while Barrett aims his gun and moves forward, shooting at enemies all the while.

It is a far cry from the old system that asked players and enemies alike to wait for their turn before they could perform any kind of action.

Considering how rare it is to see turn-based games released in this current era of gaming, the move to a more action-oriented style was probably inevitable.

Older fans may also want to prepare for the possibility that the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" will only feature that kind of action-based gameplay, with the traditional turn-based mechanics being done away with entirely.

Speaking previously to the EDAMAME Arcade Channel, producer Yoshinari Kitase provided an answer to one question that has probably been on the minds of many fans of the series.

When asked for a possible time for when the series may return to featuring a true turn-based combat system, Kitase indicated that such an event was not expected to happen.

That could mean that the remake itself will not come with any bonus option that will allow players to use the old turn-based combat system featured in the original game.

It certainly appears as though the developers are content to focus just on getting the new combat system right, and hopefully for fans, that will lead to the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" turning out well.