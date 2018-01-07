'Final Fantasy 7' Remake Rumors Update: New Information Coming in First Half of 2018

"Final Fantasy 7 Remake," a visual and platform update for one of the most popular role-playing games ever, has been in steady development since early 2017. Even a year later with little news on a new "Final Fantasy" reboot, the anticipation of fans remain at a fever pitch, according to a recent survey.

In the recent results of the Famitsu charts, where the popular Japanese video game magazine takes the pulse of its readers when it comes to current and upcoming video game titles, it came as a surprise that the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" is still number two in terms of fan hype.

YouTube/PlayStation "Final Fantasy VII Remake" is a retelling the original story following mercenary Cloud Strife as he and eco-terrorist group AVALANCHE battle against the corrupt Shinra megacorporation.

The result came as such even with little to no information about the game from Square Enix, ever since they decided to move the development of the project to their in-house teams, according to Kotaku.

That was way back in late May 2017. Even then, the long gap did little to diminish the hype, with the "FF7" remake ranking second only to another Square Enix project — the upcoming "Kingdom Hearts 3," according to Famitsu via the Daily Express.

Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda did offer some hope for "Final Fantasy" and "Kingdom Hearts" fans, as he hinted at a possible announcement sometime between April 2018 and this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, on June 12, 2018.

Earlier last year, director Tetsuya Nomura did warn fans that the "Final Fantasy VII Remake" will be a long-running project for this team.

"Last year, I didn't put out much information on either title, but this year I want to show our progress at an event somewhere," said Nomura in an earlier interview with Famitsu via IGN.

"The release of the titles themselves have still have a way to go," he added in early 2017.