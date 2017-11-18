'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Rumors: When Will Square Enix Talk More About the Eagerly Anticipated Title Again?

Square Enix Fans are still waiting to learn more about the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'

The "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" stands as one of Square Enix's most sought-after games, and that was the case even before it was made official back in 2015.

Fans were overjoyed by the announcement of the remake, but in the months and now even years after that occasion, details about the game have been remarkably difficult to come by.

Sure, there were some small info drops provided every few months or so, but the really meaty revelations have been largely unavailable.

That is why fans are routinely on the lookout for any new remake details, and some were hoping that developers would talk about the game again before the end of this year.

An ideal platform even seemed available to the developers in the form of the PlayStation Experience event which will take place next month.

The notion that the remake's developers would drop by the event did not even seem that farfetched, given that in December of 2015, they used the same event as the launching pad for the first gameplay teaser.

Unfortunately, it no longer seems like the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" will be shown or even talked about at next month's PlayStation Experience.

Spotted recently by Comic Book, a recent PlayStation Blog post listed which developers and publishers would be at the aforementioned event, and it indicated that Square Enix will not be there.

With no PlayStation Experience appearance expected and the holiday season already fast approaching, there is a very real chance that the folks over at Square Enix are not going to share any more big revelations until next year, which could also mean that the remake will not be detailed further until then.

It has already been an extended wait for seekers of the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," and unless the developers at Square Enix are planning something really surprising, fans may have to stay on standby for a while longer.