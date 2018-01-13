'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Rumors: Will This Be the Year the Eagerly Anticipated Game Is Released?

Square Enix No release window has been announced thus far for the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'

The games "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" and "Kingdom Hearts 3" are two of Square Enix's most eagerly anticipated titles, and it would not be a stretch to say that they are head and shoulders above any other upcoming offerings from the company just in that regard.

The fate of one of those titles, "Kingdom Hearts 3," is clearer at this point. The sequel has been given a 2018 release window and developers have offered no hints thus far that they will need to move that further into the future.

So it seems that one of those two games is now nearing its arrival, but what about the other? Is the remake arriving this year too?

Speaking recently to Famitsu, producer Yoshinori Kitase offered a little progress update, saying that the development process is going well, DualShockers reported.

The development progressing well is obviously a good thing, but the fact that no specifics were provided again could be a hint that they are still a ways away from being able to showcase the game again.

It was also revealed recently that never-before-seen image boards featuring the remake will be showcased at the "Farewell Stories Exhibition" that celebrates the "Final Fantasy" series' 30th anniversary starting later this month, Gematsu reported.

It will be interesting to see which scenes will be depicted on those image boards, and more than a few fans will likely drop by to see those for themselves.

As nice as those image boards could be, fans would probably still prefer to see a new trailer of the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" or perhaps even just learn more details about what type of gameplay it will feature.

It certainly seems as though the developers are not ready to talk at length about the game just yet, and while that is certainly understandable, it could also mean that a 2018 arrival is not in the cards.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is likely going to be made available this year, but the wait for the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" may have to extend beyond 2018.