'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Updates: Game's Release Date Remains Unclear

Square Enix It remains unclear when "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" will arrive.

It was at the E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) 2015 when "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" was announced. While attendees of the perennial event jubilated over the announcement back then, many are now becoming frustrated without any official information on when the highly anticipated game will arrive.

To recall, it was reported last year that Square Enix had shifted the development of "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" from external partner CyberConnect 2 to its internal studio. While it is still unclear what really happened, sources claim that Square Enix had said that it was a sensitive issue.

"We've taken over the development side of the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake.' Up until now, development has progressed by receiving external collaboration, but from here on out, with production and quality in mind, we're shifting to our in-house organization," Square Enix's Naoki Hamaguchi explained back then.

Meanwhile, reports claim that, after looking notably older in the anime and film adaptations of "Final Fantasy 7," Cloud will revert to his younger look in the upcoming remake of the game. Reportedly, "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" development head Naoki Hamaguchi said during the 30th-anniversary exhibit that the game director Tetsuya Nomura had been given the green light to bring back the original look of the game character.

"Final Fantasy 7 Remake" is intended as a retelling of the original released back in 1997. However, as Square Enix intends to re-introduce the game to the new generation of gamers and, with the presence of the latest technology, it is suspected that some of its specific plot elements may be altered. It is also unclear if all the locations and characters from the original game will be re-introduced as well.

Square Enix had already announced that "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" will be told across three separate games, and each game is speculated to have their individual release dates.