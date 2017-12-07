'Final Fantasy VII' Remake To Be Released in 2018?

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier Visitors play Final Fantasy XV, a video game published by Square-Enix at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 26, 2016.

An official from Square Enix recently implied that the much-awaited "Final Fantasy VII" remake might be released within the first half of 2018.

In a recent interview with the EDAMAME Arcade Channel on YouTube, "Final Fantasy" brand manager Shinji Hashimoto addressed the franchise's fans and teased that they had a number of "big new titles" lined up for next year. The said games were also expected to be released within 2018.

"Next year is going to be a big year," Hashimoto declared at the start of the YouTube clip of the interview. With such a pronouncement, many fans are hoping that the "Final Fantasy VII" remake will be one of the reasons why 2018 is expected to be "a big year" for the franchise.

In the same interview, Hashimito thanked fans for their never-ending support as "Final Fantasy" marked its 30th anniversary this year. He also noted that not many video game series can survive three decades and still release new, main title games.

"Next year will be the 31st year, and our teams are busy working on new titles. They are all gearing up for a big year next year," Hashimoto added.

While Hashimoto did not specify when players can expect to get more information, reports are speculating that it would be impossible for Square Enix to come empty-handed to the remaining major gaming events this year, including this week's The Game Awards and the PlayStation Experience which will be held on the weekend.

Meanwhile, it can also be recalled that during a financial briefing last month, Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda confirmed that the company was gearing up to announce release dates for new video games between April 2018 up to the next Electronic Entertainment Expo in June 2018.

Though Hashimoto did not mention the release of the "Final Fantasy VII" remake in his interview, his excitement was deemed as a clue that it could be one of the projects to be unveiled in the coming months.

For now, fans will just have to wait for more information.