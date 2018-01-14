'Final Fantasy VII: Remake' Update: Game Development Going Well But Still No Word About Release Date

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier Visitors play Final Fantasy XV, a video game published by Square-Enix at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 26, 2016.

Developers of the "Final Fantasy VII: Remake" from Square Enix recently said that the production of the game was going well. However, there is still no word on when it will be released.

"Final Fantasy VII: Remake" producer Yoshinori Kitase was recently interviewed by the Japanese publication Weekly Famitsu where he shared some insights about the unreleased game.

According to DualShockers, Kitase revealed that the development of the game has generally remained on the right track, just as they planned. He also shared that for the remake, he opted to focus on 'comfort" this year -- implying that they do not want to rush the process.

"Final Fantasy" brand manager Shinji Hashimoto, who was also part of the Famitsu interview, added that they were eager for the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo to come in June. He reportedly hopes to build more excitement among fans around their upcoming games including "Final Fantasy VII: Remake."

It has been over two years now since Square Enix confirmed the development of "Final Fantasy VII: Remake." However, developers are still keeping quiet on the game's release date, and not even a time frame of its launch has been provided since its announcement.

Hashimoto's statement has given fans hope that they will at least hear when "Final Fantasy VII: Remake" might be released at this year's E3 event. This supported earlier reports that Square Enix's main attractions in the upcoming trade show could be the announcement of the release dates for "Final Fantasy VII: Remake" and "Kingdom Hearts III."

Meanwhile, "Final Fantasy" fans will be in for a treat since several "Final Fantasy VII: Remake" image boards will be featured as part of the franchise's 30th Anniversary Exhibit, which will be happening at the Mori Arts Center Gallery in Roppongi Hills, Tokyo, Japan, on Jan. 22 to Feb. 28.

Despite Square Enix's silence on "Final Fantasy VII's" release date, a recent SegmentNext report said that a former developer for the video game company claimed that it could be released in three parts, with the first one coming out in early 2019.

Noting that the information came from 4chan, reports advise people to take these claims with a pinch of salt.