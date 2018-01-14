'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' Heads to PC Next Month

(Photo: Square Enix)

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is officially headed to PC on Feb. 1.

Players can enjoy the game in 60 frames per second (FPS) making the world of Ivalice more beautiful than ever. They can also bask in all that 60fps glory on 21:9 ultra-wide monitors with multiple monitor support to boot.

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" for PC will also come with True 7.1 Surround sound including high-definition (HD) voicing and fully remastered music.

Speaking of which, players can have the original in-game background music while playing. They can also enjoy the adventure accompanied by the new reorchestrated version or the original soundtrack.

The release of "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" to the PC also means it can now be played in New Game Plus and New Game Minus from the get-go.

As far as gameplay goes, there will be new Zodiac Job system with improved battle mechanics and newly implemented trophies as well as endless adventures in form of hunts, battles and mini-games.

The official description for the "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" PC reads: