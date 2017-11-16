'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' Rumors: Will There Be a New Version of the Game Announced Soon?

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age official website An announcement related to 'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' is expected to be shared on Nov. 21

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age," the remastered version of the critically acclaimed "Final Fantasy XII," has turned out to be a commercial hit for Square Enix.

More than one million copies of the game have been sold since its initial release back in July, and developers have deemed that to be a cause for a new livestream broadcast.

Come Nov. 21, the developers will host a livestream which will celebrate the aforementioned milestone, although it may feature something more interesting as well.

As Gematsu noted in a recent report, developers also teased that "there may be news that will make Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age fans happy."

The developers left it at that, but unsurprisingly, fans are already trying to figure out what this mystery announcement could be about.

Over on Reddit, some fans have already come up with some interesting suggestions for what the announcement could be.

One popular suggestion put forth by a few Redditors is that the developers may be set to unveil a new PC version of "The Zodiac Age." Announcing a PC version of the game would make a ton of sense for Square Enix, given that more than a few gamers have likely been unable to enjoy the title because it has only been released on Sony platforms. Even the original 2006 title was exclusive to the PlayStation 2.

Redditor "Roxxus84" had a slightly different idea and suggested that the developers may be planning to reveal a Nintendo Switch version of the game. The Switch has received plenty of support from gamers following its release, so it would not be that surprising if the developers of "The Zodiac Age" decided that they want to take advantage of the platform's popularity.

For now, fans are just going to have wait until Nov. 21 to find out about the big announcement. And in the meantime, they can continue playing "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" and go through the many locations included in Ivalice.