'Final Fantasy XIV' Update: New Trailer Hints At Return of Franchise's Favorite Baddie

Square Enix A still from the trailer of "Final Fantasy XIV's" Patch 4.2 that features a cryptic and short appearance of Kefka Palazzo.

In a trailer about the latest patch coming to "Final Fantasy XIV," fans were treated with a very short clip that might be hinting at the return of a classic franchise villain.

Patch 4.2, which is called the "Rise of a New Sun," is coming to "FFXIV" this month. While the said video teaser was packed with gameplay previews showcasing some of the new contents to arrive in the game, the last few seconds of the trailer were equally exciting for fans.

Right before the screen turned black and ended, the four-minute video featured the very familiar face of a clown-looking baddie named Kefka Palazzo. The appearance was made more complete when people heard Kefka's famous and creepy laugh.

However, Kefka's appearance in the trailer was in no way connected to the story presented as a teaser for "Rise of a New Sun" which makes it vague what role he will play in the upcoming patch.

Kefka is one of the distinct enemy bosses in "Final Fantasy" which is probably what made him a franchise favorite. Due to his dark wit, he has made a mark in the video game series, especially with his catchy phrases.

True to his appearance, Kefka is known as one of the few antagonists in the series with a very loud character. He was first introduced in "Final Fantasy VI" where he was initially thought of as a trusty assistant to another enemy, Emperor Gestahl. However, he actually had a plan of his own with the goal of destroying practically everything, including his supposed boss.

While Kefka's role in "Rise of a New Sun" is still unknown, it is hard to believe that Square Enix has put him in the trailer for no reason.

Meanwhile, "Rise of a New Sun" is slated to be released on Jan. 30 bringing new gameplay features as well as new Beast Tribe and Main Scenario quests, Raid and high-level dungeons, and more.