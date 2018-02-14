'Final Fantasy XIV' Valentine's Day Event: Celebrate the Time of Love with Valentione's Day

Square Enix Love is in the air even in the virtual world.

Love is in the air, and instead of going out on dates in the real world, Square Enix is giving players the opportunity to unlock some nifty new cosmetics as "Final Fantasy XIV's" seasonal Valentione's Day event makes its return.

Announced on the game's official blog, Valentione's Day is one of the recurring events held in the online role-playing game. While it may sound a bit sad or depressing to spend the so-called day of love playing a video game instead, players will still be able to snag some unique, time-exclusive items during this event that might make up for the loneliness.

The first items are the Broken Heart Chairs, a pair of mounts that each represents the half of a heart. When rode with one's significant other, it makes a completed heart shape. Of course, players do not need a partner to fully enjoy this item as it has the unique feature of changing a person's posture depending on which side they randomly summon, making it fun for single people as well.

Aside from the mounts, players will also be able to get some Valentione's Day-themed furniture such as some massive Valentione's Day balloons, a commemorative poster, and even a wagon full of roses for the outside.

In order to take part in the festivities, players must first be at least level 15 and should have finished the quest, "It's Probably Pirates." Once those are all done, just travel to Old Gridania and look for Lisette de Valentione who will facilitate the event.

This seasonal event will take place from Feb. 2, 12:00 a.m. PST up until Feb 15, 6:59 a.m. PST so make sure to participate before time runs out.

"Final Fantasy XIV" is a massive multiplayer online role-playing game that is available on the PlayStation and PC platforms. It requires a paid monthly subscription to play and constantly get new updates and events, such as Valentione's Day, on a regular basis.