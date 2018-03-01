Final Fantasy XV official website The 'Windows Edition' of 'Final Fantasy XV' is set to be released on March 6

The "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy XV" is just a few days away from being released in full, and once it is made available, players will have the opportunity to see the world of Eos in a new way.

That is because the PC version is expected to be visually superior to its console counterparts, provided of course that players have units capable of running the game at its recommended settings or better.

Developers have already released screenshots and videos that show off the beauty of the "Windows Edition." For those who want more, there are some things that turned up online recently that they can check out.

Spotted recently by DSO Gaming, ResetEra member "benzy" shared some screenshots that show the PS4 and PC versions of "Final Fantasy XV" side-by-side.

In the first set of screenshots, the differences were present but not very noticeable. In the latter two sets, however, they become easy to see.

What was really eye-catching was just how much more detailed the environments were in the "Windows Edition" of the game. The differences between the third and fourth screenshots were really striking, with the ground in the PC screenshot containing all kinds of different elements that were not visible in the PS4 image.

The third set features Noctis at the beach. In the PC screenshot, the grains of sand appeared more prominently and the background looked more detailed as well.

The "Windows Edition" is compatible with native 4K resolution, and if PC players have units that can handle it, running the game at 8K resolution is possible as well.

In related news, developers recently announced two new DLC packs for the "Windows Edition" that will be made available to those who get the game before May 1. The first DLC pack contains Gordon Freeman's gear from "Half Life," while the other includes Llama Suit and Plumbob outfits from "The Sims 4."

New trailers showed the aforementioned DLC items in the game.

The "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy XV" will be released on March 6.