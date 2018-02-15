'Final Fantasy XV' News: Devs Confirm That a New Update Will Arrive Next Month

Facebook courtesy of Final Fantasy XV Developers are expected to release a new update for 'Final Fantasy XV' next month

Developers appear to be far from done with regards to providing support for "Final Fantasy XV," and they even recently revealed that they already have a new update lined up for it.

Some of the game's developers attended the "Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Exhibition" event, and they also took part in a panel discussion, DualShockers reported.

Twitter user "@linecross0102" reported on what the developers discussed during the panel, and Redditor "chuansleisheng" provided translations of those details.

Numerous topics were talked about during the panel, and at one point, the developers also confirmed that there was indeed a new update coming to the game next month. The developers did not talk about what the March update would bring to the game, however.

While the developers did not fully talk about the March update during that panel discussion, it is possible that its contents were already revealed previously.

Over on the Subreddit dedicated to the game, moderator "BlindingAwesomeness" discussed something that took place on Jan. 31.

Apparently, some patch notes went live on the Final Fantasy XV Universe website on that day, and what was interesting about those was that they did not talk about the update released for the game this month and instead discussed something different. The Jan. 31 patch notes were replaced the next day.

According to translations provided by "chuansleisheng," those seemingly accidentally posted patch notes mentioned that support had been added for the "Royal Pack" DLC. That could be a clue that those patch notes were actually for the update due out next month since that particular add-on is not set to be released until March 6.

It is worth pointing out that those patch notes also indicated that new quests and a Character Compendium feature will be added, so players may want to watch out for those.

More news about what the March update will add to "Final Fantasy XV" should be made available soon.