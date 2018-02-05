Final Fantasy XV official website The 'Windows Edition' of 'Final Fantasy XV' is due out on March 6

PC players will soon be able to experience "Final Fantasy XV" courtesy of the upcoming "Windows Edition," and director Hajime Tabata recently talked more about what people can expect from it.

A video posted recently by the game's official YouTube page featured Tabata addressing the members of the Steam community.

One of the more interesting things Tabata revealed was that they were planning to offer an early purchase bonus for the game. He opted not to provide specific details about this early purchase bonus, though he did tease that it was "truly exciting."

Tabata also talked about the recent launch of the benchmarking tool for the game, and he urged PC players to check it out for themselves to see what scores they get.

Lastly, Tabata mentioned that the "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy XV" "has advanced a generation," a likely reference to the graphical advantages this upcoming version features compared to the previously released console editions.

Per the game's official website, the "Windows Edition" offers support for native 4K and players can take things all the way up to 8K if they have the components needed for that.

Aside from the graphical improvements, the "Windows Edition" also comes with additional pieces of content that will give PC players more things to do inside the world of Eos.

The "Windows Edition" will grant players access to the new Insomnia City Ruins dungeon. Players will also be able to take on bosses that were not included previously.

Developers are also going to allow players to take control of the Royal Vessel and use it to go back and forth from Cape Caem and Altissia.

The Armiger Unleashed and first-person mode are other new features included in the "Windows Edition."

Also, the items that have already been added via free updates and the contents of the Season Pass are bundled together with this upcoming PC version of the game.

The "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy XV" will be released on March 6.