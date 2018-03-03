'Final Fantasy XV' News: More Modding Tools Will Be Released for 'Windows Edition' Post-Launch

Final Fantasy XV official website The 'Windows Edition' of 'Final Fantasy XV' is due out on March 6

Among the many new features that will be included in the "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy XV" is mod support.

Modding is something that many PC players enjoy partaking in because it enables them to leave their own personal embellishments on a specific game.

When it comes to the aforementioned role-playing game, developers are aiming to make it easier for players to utilize mods, although it may take a while before the full potential of the feature is realized.

Recently, director Hajime Tabata mentioned during an interview with GameWatch that more modding tools are expected to be released following the PC launch of the RPG.

According to Tabata, a modding tool that will make it possible for players to alter the skins of characters is currently slated to be released sometime either in May or June, DSO Gaming reported.

Following the release of that character-focused modding tool, developers will then turn their attention to creating and eventually launching a level editor. This level editor is expected to also help players create quests of their own.

Tabata left the door open for more modding-focused features to be released after those two, but that matter is something they will have to look into only after they have completed their current plans.

For those PC players who are not really that familiar with what modding can do, they can check out a preview of a mod in action inside the "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy XV" that was provided previously by the developers.

A video included in an article from PC Gamer showed what the game would look like if people were replaced by Cactuars. It was a pretty simple mod, but even that can already significantly change the game.

In all likelihood, more complex mods will be released for the "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy XV" throughout the rest of this year.