'Final Fantasy XV' News: 'Royal Pack' DLC Now Available for PS4 and Xbox One Players

A number of new features are included in the "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy XV," but console players do not have to feel left out.

On the same day that the "Windows Edition" was released, developers also placed the "Royal Pack" downloadable content on the market.

Essentially, what this DLC pack does is get the console versions on the same level as the "Windows Edition" from a content standpoint.

As seen on the game's official website, the "Royal Pack" contains the Insomnia City Ruins, a new map that leads straight to the climax of the story.

There is also the Armiger Unleashed feature, and this provides gamers with a powered-up combat mode. Players can unlock this feature by first collecting the 13 royal arms.

For those players who want to journey across the world of Eos again, developers have added some new features that should make doing so a little more enjoyable.

The Royal Cruiser will now be made accessible to players, and they can use it for exploring or even if they just want to spend a lazy afternoon at sea. Players who love to fish will also appreciate the addition of this feature, and there are also new recipes waiting to be discovered for the food lovers.

Enhancement quests for the Regalia Type-D – the off-road variant of the main car used in "Final Fantasy XV" – have also been added.

A new first-person mode will enable players to see the numerous in-game locations in a different way.

Players can also look forward to encountering some new bosses, thanks to this DLC pack.

Lastly, developers have added more Achievements and Trophies, giving players new targets to go after as they sink more time into this role-playing game.

As seen on the PlayStation Store, the "Royal Pack" DLC is currently available for $14.99.

