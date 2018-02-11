'Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition' Launches Early; First Episode Offered for Free

"Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition" came out just a bit ahead of schedule, with both the iOS and Android version available for download a day early on Thursday, Feb. 8. The game covers the saga of the fifteenth "Final Fantasy" via ten chapters that can be bought separately, and the first one is free to play.

The mobile game from Square Enix came out earlier than the announced release date for Feb. 9, not that "Final Fantasy XV" fans mind at all, as IGN noted. All ten chapters of "Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition" is now available, with chapter one coming free with every app download.

Google Play/Square Enix Android and iOS users can explore the world of the fifteenth "Final Fantasy" in the palm of your hand with the ""Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition."

With ten episodes available right at launch, there are enough chapters to cover the whole story of "Final Fantasy XV," with Square Enix including every scene from the console game in the mobile edition. It seemed to be a strange idea to have a cartoonish recreation of the original game for mobile, as earlier reviews pointed out, but the developers pulled it off by executing every scene faithfully.

The mobile version of the game also retains most if not all of the gameplay elements of the larger "Final Fantasy XV." A few changes have been made to the controls, of course, to adapt to a touchscreen interface, as Kotaku pointed out. Aside from that, it's the same character progression system, skill trees, and equipment as the original.

The decision by Square Enix to add in all the voiced lines from the original game also helps "Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition" feel more like a proper port of "Final Fantasy XV" and not just a cute re-enactment.

In the video below, Square Enix presents "Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition," which is now available for iOS and Android on the Google Play and iOS App stores.