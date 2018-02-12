Final Fantasy XV official website The 'Pocket Edition' of 'Final Fantasy XV' is now available for both iOS and Android devices

"Final Fantasy XV" has been made available on some new platforms, as mobile gamers can now enjoy the "Pocket Edition" of the role-playing game on their iOS and Android devices.

Obviously, since mobile devices are not as powerful as their console counterparts in terms of supporting games, developers have had to make some changes.

The visual style utilized in the mobile game differs significantly from the one used by the console version.

The recently released launch trailer puts the mobile and console versions side-by-side to give fans a better idea of how the art style has changed.

For what it is worth, the new visual style is still eye-catching enough that it should help keep fans engaged even through long stretches of play.

It is not just the visuals that have changed since the console controls have also been swapped for casual touch controls that should work well with mobile devices.

Once players download the "Pocket Edition" of "Final Fantasy XV," they will be given access to the first chapter for free, according to the game's official website.

Players will then have the option of purchasing chapters individually or buying them in one package.

Prices for individual chapters vary. Chapters 2 and 3 are available for $0.99 each, while Chapters 4 to 10 are sold for $3.99 a piece.

A bundle containing all chapters can be purchased for $19.99.

Developers have also listed the requirements for the recently released mobile game.

For those with iOS devices, they will need to have iOS 11.1 or something newer installed. The game is playable on the iPhone 6s or later, the 5th gen iPad or later, the iPad Air 2 or later, the iPad Mini 4 or later and the iPad Pro.

Android device owners will need to have the Android 5.0 operating system or something newer running on their devices if they want to play this game. Notably, there are devices which cannot support the game even if they are running the Android 5.0 OS or something later.

Players are also required to have at least 5GB of space available on their devices before they download this game.

More news about the "Pocket Edition" of "Final Fantasy XV" should be made available soon.