'Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition' Release Date Announced

Square Enix has finally announced the official release date for the upcoming "Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition" mobile game. Originally slated for a 2017 release, the game is now set to be released on Feb. 9 for iOS, Android, and Windows 10 devices.

The game is an abridged version of the original "Final Fantasy XV" released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will follow the same basic plot to the point where the game's opening is exactly the same as Final Fantasy XV's.

For obvious reasons, the game will not feature the same high-quality character models of the original game and instead use a chibi art style to depict Noctis and company. When coupled with the accurate remake of the original scenes, the game gives off a surreal vibe.

Gameplay will be split into 10 individually sold chapters, the first of which will be available for free as the game's "lite" version. Also, unlike the original game which is a sprawling role-playing title, "Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition" has been described as "easy for anyone to pick up and play!"

In addition to mobile devices, the game could renew the hope of "Final Fantasy XV" making its way to the Nintendo Switch, in spirit if not in form. Back in 2017, game director Hajime Tabata revealed that tried running the underlying technology behind the game on the Switch only to yield inadequate results.

According to Tabata, his team had tested the game's Luminous Engine on the Switch but couldn't "bring out the most of the engine". This made a direct port of the Switch very difficult if not impossible which made the game's mobile version a very promising alternative. While Tabata did not promise anything, he did say that there is a chance of it definitely happening.

For now, however, interested fans can pre-register on both the App Store and Google Play to get the first crack at "Final Fantasy: Pocket Edition."