'Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition' Set To Be Released for iOS Devices on Feb. 9

Final Fantasy XV official website The 'Pocket Edition' of 'Final Fantasy XV' features a new art style

The "Pocket Edition" of "Final Fantasy XV" is coming soon, and owners of iOS devices in particular can already mark down a specific date on their calendars.

The game's official Japanese account recently linked to an iTunes listing for the mobile title.

According to the listing, the mobile game is expected to be released on Feb. 9.

Fans can opt to pre-order the game now so that it will be automatically downloaded for them once it is officially released.

Notably, the "Pocket Edition" of the 2016 role-playing game is also due out for Android devices, but exactly when that version will be released remains unclear at this point.

The first chapter of the game will be unlocked for free, which will give players an opportunity to check it out for a while and then decide if they want to pay for additional chapters.

Chapters 2 and 3 are available for $0.99 each, while Chapters 4 to 10 are being sold for $3.99 apiece. Players also have the option of purchasing all the chapters at once for $19.99, according to the game's official website.

The "Pocket Edition" of "Final Fantasy XV" will be playable for 9th gen iPhones and later, 5th gen iPads and later, 2nd gen iPad Airs and later, 4th gen iPad Minis and later and the iPad Pro. Device owners will also need to have at least iOS 11.1 installed if they want to play the game.

Android device owners will need to have Android 5.0 or something later installed, though it is worth noting that not all devices will be able to support the game even if they have the required OS.

Players are also going to need at least 5GB of space available on their devices if they want to download the game, and at least 8GB if they are planning to get the high resolution version.

More news about the "Pocket Edition" of "Final Fantasy XV" should be made available soon.