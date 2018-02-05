'Final Fantasy XV' Rumors: Features of March 2018 Update May Already Be Known

Facebook courtesy of Final Fantasy XV New features may be coming to 'Final Fantasy XV' next month courtesy of a free update

Developers have made a habit out of releasing free updates for "Final Fantasy XV," as this is something they have done dating all the way back to 2016.

It seems that they are not finished with releasing these free updates as well, and they may even have a pretty good one lined up for next month.

Spotted by Gearnuke, some folks over on the game's Subreddit have been discussing something that showed up online not too long ago.

In a post on the Subreddit, moderator "BlindingAwesomeness" talked about something that happened on Jan. 31 when some interesting patch notes turned up on the Final Fantasy XV Universe website. While these patch notes were named in a way that would indicate that they were talking about the contents of the most recently released update, they actually contained different details.

Redditor "chuansleisheng" was able to translate the patch notes before they were taken down and replaced. Interestingly enough, they indicated that this upcoming update was going to provide support for the "Royal Pack" downloadable content.

Since the "Royal Pack" DLC is due out on March 6, many members of the community now believe that the first set of patch notes posted are for a free update that will be released that month as well.

This rumored March update seems like it will add some new features to "Final Fantasy XV," including a Character Compendium and even some new content for Chapter 10.

The developers have yet to confirm that the aforementioned additions are indeed coming to the role-playing game, though it certainly would not be surprising if that turned out to be the case.

While players wait for developers to reveal more about the potential March update, they can learn more about the "Royal Pack" that will add several new features – including a dungeon and some bosses – to the game.

More news about the additions coming to "Final Fantasy XV" should be made available soon.