'Final Fantasy XV' Windows Edition News: Described as One Generation of Console Version

Facebook/ffxv A promotional poster for the Square Enix game "Final Fantasy XV" Windows Edition

The latest installment in the widely popular Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) by developer Square Enix, "Final Fantasy XV," will soon be released for the PC platform, which is slated to be a major improvement upon its console counterparts, to the excitement of numerous fans.

In a video update message by "Final Fantasy XV" Windows Edition director Hajime Tabata, he addressed the Steam community to proudly report that the PC version of the game was built from scratch, and is not going to be a console to Windows port. This means that the developers took extra time to optimize an exact copy of the game especially for the PC, which will feature advanced graphics and other system features.

On top of that, Tabata recommended interested players to update their hardware, since it will be sporting significant improvements that is one generation ahead compared to when it was initially released for the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 back in 2016. As of now, players will be able to download a benchmarking tool to ascertain whether their current setup will be able to run "Final Fantasy XV."

Additionally, this tool will display specific maps and events in "Final Fantasy VX" for a concrete test run, which allows players some time to assess the capability of their PCs and enough time to make the necessary upgrades — especially since the game will be supporting 4K and HDR settings.

Tabata also stated during the video message that the game is now available for pre-order. Those who pre-purchase the game will be granted additional outfits for the game's main protagonist, Noctis, as well as other bonuses that Tabata is not allowed to reveal for now.

"Final Fantasy XV" Windows Edition is scheduled to be released on March 6, which will include the Royal Edition and all of the downloadable content.