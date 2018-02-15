VXAO is one of the additional effects that will be featured in the upcoming game

Final Fantasy XV official website The 'Windows Edition' of 'Final Fantasy XV' is due out on March 6

Once the "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy XV" is released, players should be able to notice some visual improvements made possible by some additional features.

Among those new features designed to make the PC version of the role-playing game more spectacular is NVIDIA's VXAO.

According to an earlier post on GeForce.com, "with VXAO, occlusion and lighting information is gathered from a 'world space' voxel representation of a scene, which takes into account a large area around the viewer. Included in this voxelization are objects and details currently invisible to the viewer, and those behind the viewer, too."

Previously, it was expected that PC players would need to wait until the game was actually released before they could see what kind of impact VXAO can make. That no longer seems to be the case, however.

Spotted recently by DSOGaming, ResetEra member "icecold1983" somehow activated the VXAO feature in the benchmark tool for the game. The ResetEra member then went ahead and shared some comparison images highlighting what VXAO does inside the "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy XV."

Other ResetEra members remarked that they could see the difference VXAO made, but considering that the feature could have an adverse impact on the game's performance, there were also folks who indicated that enabling the option may not be worth it.

If other PC players decide to not have VXAO enabled inside the game, they can still opt to see how other additional features will affect the visuals.

For instance, NVIDIA HairWorks will obviously allow hair follicles to be rendered in greater detail, while NVIDIA Flow will make fire effects more spectacular.

ShadowPlay Highlights will not necessarily affect the game's visuals, but it will allow players to automatically record snippets of gameplay in accordance to the player's preferences.

PC players will be able to see for themselves just how beautiful the "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy XV" is as soon as it is released on March 6.