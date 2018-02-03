'Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition' News: Is It The Game's Best Version Yet?

Square Enix A screenshot from "Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition"

"Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition" might be the open-world action role-playing video game's most beautiful iteration yet.

In a brand new video addressing the Steam community, game director Hajime Tabata confirmed the title was built from scratch for the PC platform.

He shared, "As we near submission, the development team is squeezing out every available second to complete the game so we ask you to wait just a little bit longer, but we really developed this edition from the ground up just for you, PC gamers, and as a result, 'Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition' has advanced generation. We hope you anticipate the launch."

One of the things players and critics alike love about "Final Fantasy XV," which was released on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 back in 2016, is how it looks. It seems as though Square Enix is pushing the envelope in that department for the Windows Edition.

That being said, players will need a more than capable hardware setup to get the best out of this version. Square Enix has released a benchmark tool to help them prepare themselves on that front before the game's launch.

For those who feel their rig is ready for "Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition," they can now pre-order a copy of the game from Steam, Microsoft Store, and Origin. Bonuses will be offered depending on the digital store users pre-order it from.

Getting the game from Steam will give players the Fashion Collection pack, which includes t-shirts for Noctis that grant him different buffs. On the other hand, fans who pre-order from Origin will score the Decal Selection pack, which comes with a variety of decals for the Regalia. Last, "Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition" pre-orders on the Microsoft Store will grant gamers the Powerup Pack, which includes the Dodanuki sword, 10 Phoenix Downs, and 10 Elixirs.

Set to hit the PC on March 6, "Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition" will be packed with all the downloadable content (DLC) released for the game so far, with even more extra features.