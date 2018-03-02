Square Enix The Llama Suit from "The Sims 4" will soon be available to anyone that purchases "Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition," through Origin.

Crossovers between games and properties is not necessarily a new thing, and sometimes the strangest of combinations can make for amazing results, just take a look at "Kingdom Hearts" as a prime example of that, and yet this might be one of the more bizarre combinations both in the participating parties and the resulting outcome as "Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition" gets unique costumes from EA's "The Sims 4" and vice versa.

As seen in the announcement video for the promo, anyone that purchases "Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition" through Origin, EA's digital platform, before May 1 will receive the Llama Suit, a special item that will make characters look like some masked vigilante, and the Plumbob, the iconic green diamond that "The Sims" franchise is known for.

But this promotion goes both ways. Those that own a copy of "The Sims 4" will soon be able to dress up their characters in the same style as Noctis Lucis Caelum, crown prince of the Kingdom of Lucis and the protagonist in "Final Fantasy XV." Fans will be able to download the outfit into their game through the Gallery and will be available as a wardrobe option.

This is very similar to the special "Half Life" pack available to those that purchase the upcoming port through Steam. The only difference, of course, being that the former is a special partnership with EA through Origin and the latter is with Valve through their marketplace. As it stands, the only major store that does not have any additional bonus is the Microsoft Store, though that version will have Xbox One Cross-Play as a feature.

"Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition" officially releases on March 6. About a week ago, Square Enix released a playable demo that allows players go through the entirety of the first chapter to determine if the game is right for them and, perhaps more importantly, if their machines can actually run the hefty title.