Find God's Plan for You in 2018!

Around this time of year, as we prepare to say goodbye to 2017 and welcome a new beginning with 2018 we often start thinking, talking about and asking people what their New Year's resolutions are. Some plan to lose weight others plan save up money for a special item or trip and a few give up things.

It got me thinking one year- in addition to New Year's resolutions, we create business plans and map out our careers but what about our relationship with God? Have we ever taken the time to think about and plan out how we want to draw closer to our Creator each year?

