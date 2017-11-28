'Finding Paradise' Release Date Announced With 'To The Moon 2' Parody Trailer

Freebird Games via Steam Promo gameplay still for "Finding Paradise"

In a very witty manner, developers from Freebird Games revealed when "Finding Paradise" was going to be released with a parody trailer of the "To The Moon" sequel.

Kan Gao, the creator of the "To The Moon" series, recently uploaded the video announcement trailer for the "Finding Paradise" launch. He and his team unveiled the game's release date while poking fun at the prospect of launching a direct sequel to "To The Moon" six years after the latter was made available.

"To The Moon" debuted with just a PC version in November 2011. It was a role-playing game but without the battles and need for loot boxes. The game, however, gained popularity for its heavily story-driven approach to the puzzle-solving genre.

The parody video started out calm and mysterious, but by the 41-second mark, the characters were seen in what seemed like a hideout while carrying high-powered rifles. Later on, they appeared to be in outer space avoiding explosions, while another scene showed them opening a whole bunch of loot boxes.

Just as players thought it was a real preview of "To The Moon 2," the trailer then flashed random reviews of other games while highlighting irrelevant words -- a hint that the trailer was actually just a parody. Stretching the joke even more, Gao and his team included some zombies in the mix before flashing the parody title "2 The Moon."

One minute and 13 seconds into the video, the developers were more straightforward that everything shown before that point had just been funny bits and not real. There was even a note that said: "No time to make a real trailer yet."

The only real thing about the entire trailer was the title "Finding Paradise" and the announcement that it would be released on Thursday, Dec. 14, for the PC, macOS and Linux.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that "Finding Paradise" is technically the second installment in the "To The Moon" series and will still feature the main protagonists, Dr. Eva Rosalene and Dr. Neil Watts. It will have a new story though based on the life of their new patient named Colin.