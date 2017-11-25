'Finding Paradise' Release Date: Doctors Take on a 'Paradoxical' Wish in 'To the Moon' Sequel

(Photo: Freebird Games) A promotional image for " Finding Paradise," the sequel to "To the Moon."

"To the Moon" is officially getting a full-blown sequel titled "Finding Paradise," on Dec. 14.

The game comes five years after the initial release of the original hit and Freebird Games made the announcement with a trailer that felt like a practical joke, seemingly teasing a major departure from the original.

The trailer for "To the Moon" sequel promised to treat gamers with "more action, more explosions, more loot boxes," which the original had none of.

In the end, what gamers were seeing was a dream that Dr. Watts was having and he, like the thousands of fans of the game, are happy that it was not the real deal.

Canadian game designer Kan Gao, who shared the "Finding Paradise" trailer, promises that he will try to make a "real" one "probably in time for the actual game launch," which is not that long now so fans might actually get a good look at what the game really has in store in the days to come.

In the meantime, here is the description for the "To the Moon" sequel from the official website, which also has screenshots from the game:

"Finding Paradise" follows the two doctors' travels as they unravel the perplexing memories of a patient named Colin Reeds, to fulfill a wish that seems rather paradoxical... to change something yet change nothing at all. And just what exactly is his wish? ... The same wish as everybody else.

"To the Moon" remains highly praised for the story-driven experience it offers. For the uninitiated, the game follows the journey of two doctors as they traverse backward through a dying man's memories to artificially fulfill his last wish.

Gamers continue to gush about "To the Moon." Almost 24,000 reviewers on Steam gave it a thumbs-up, which results in a 10 out of 10 rating. Some went so far as to hail it as one of the best games of all time.

It was also recognized by media outlets when it was first released in 2011. While some felt it did not have a lot of gameplay experience to offer, the game's real magic was in its thematic material and emotional power.

Whether or not additional gameplay elements fans did not see in "To the Moon" will be added in "Finding Paradise" remains to be seen.