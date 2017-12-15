Fingerprint Sensor Under The Display Technology Goes Into Mass Production

REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch A person uses a sensor for biometric identification on a smartphone in Berlin, Germany October 16, 2015.

Synaptics, a touch input company responsible for handling fingerprint sensors in laptops and smartphones, has revealed that they have started the mass production of a new technology that integrates the fingerprint sensor under the display. The move is reflective of the current bezel-less trend in the smartphone industry.

"Consumers prefer fingerprint authentication on the front of the phone, and with the industry quickly shifting to bezel-free OLED infinity displays, the natural placement of the fingerprint sensor is in the display itself," Kevin Barber, senior vice president, and general manager, Mobile Division, Synaptics said in a statement. "Synaptics' Clear ID fingerprint sensors are faster, more convenient, and more secure than alternative biometrics, and this optical technology represents a major innovation shift and opportunity for the smartphone market."

Dubbed as the FS9500 Clear ID, the new feature in technology has been reported to be in mass production with the "top five OEM." The candidates include major smartphone companies, including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Oppo. Considering the imminent release of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the tech giant's partnership with Synaptics before, Samsung seems to be the prime candidate to receive them under the display fingerprint sensor. However, rumors have already indicated that the South Korean company may be moving away from Synaptics, which is why fans are advised to wait for an official word from either company.

Further reports also emphasize that the new technology from Synaptics is meant to prevent tech giants from having to choose which biometric they should use in their devices. This reflects the current trend in Apple, wherein the iPhone X had to drop the fingerprint sensor in order to utilize the full potential of the display. With Clear ID, smartphones are expected to have more flexibility in security functionality. No release date was announced in the statement but fans are expecting to experience the fingerprint sensor under the screen by 2018.