'Fire Emblem Heroes' Celebrates First Year With Anniversary Event

"Fire Emblem Heroes" is turning one this Feb. 2, and Nintendo, together with Intelligent Systems, is throwing an anniversary event to celebrate. The "Fire Emblem Heroes" team made the announcement via a live stream video on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Reaching out to their fans via their "Feh Channel" live stream broadcast on YouTube earlier this week, Nintendo announced new gameplay modes coming to "Fire Emblem Heroes," as well as a special event to commemorate its first year anniversary.

Koei Tecmo "Fire Emblem Warriors" is celebrating its fist year with a new gameplay event.

At the start of their quarter hour presentation, Nintendo revealed the new "Tap Battle: Illusory Dungeon" gameplay mode that's geared for mobile play in a way unlike anything "Fire Emblem Heroes" had before. Players deal with oncoming enemies on the screen by tapping on the heroes, lined up vertically on one side, to deal with them.

The Tap Battle mode will come out on Feb. 8 and will feature 100 floors when it launches, according to Polygon. These floors or levels will include some challenging boss fights as well, as Nintendo revealed in the live stream.

With "Fire Emblem Heroes" turning a year old, the developer team is rolling out special maps for the 25 days in the game's anniversary month, starting on Feb. 1. Players who were able to complete all of the maps within that span of time will be able to earn a total of 50 orbs, too.

During these month-long daily rotations of maps, existing Grand Hero Battles will also be showing up in the mix, as Nintendo revealed in their announcement video. The company also teased the return of Xander, who briefly appeared in May last year before.

Starting this month, on Feb. 1, players logging in to their copy of "Fire Emblem Heroes" will get a bonus of 50 orbs as well for just signing in.

The "Fire Emblem Heroes" team will also be bringing back another character in time for the first year anniversary, and it's the Vanguard Legend version of Ike from the "Fire Emblem" Radiant series.